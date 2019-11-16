Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Chester Heath
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel
Louisville - Chester Morris Heath, 63, entered into rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayward and Earlene Heath; Brother, Randal Heath; He is survived by his daughters, Heather Heath and Beverly Burgin; Brother, Marlon Heath; Sister, Betty Salsman; Several Nieces and Nephews; His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-9pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
