Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Chie F. Perkins

Chie F. Perkins Obituary
Chie F. Perkins

Louisville - Chie F. Perkins 81, passed away January 30, 2020. Chie leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 52 years Raymond E. Perkins Sr. and four brothers.

A service to honor the life of Chie will be held Tuesday, February 4th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd from 2-7pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
