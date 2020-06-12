Chris Allen LeComte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Allen LeComte

Rome, Ga. - 59, passed away in Rome, Georgia.

He was a warehouse manager for Nots Logistics, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Hopewell, VA, the Northwest Georgia Transportation Club, and a DeSales High School Alumnus.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie LeComte.

He is survived by his loving wife, Heather Woods LeComte; his mother, Lucy LeComte; two daughters, Stacy Raymer (Chad) and Madilyn Bostic; five sons, Aaron LeComte, Cody Wimer, Gabriel Farmer (Karlee), Simon Farmer, and Riley Bostic; two brothers, Danny Blair and Glen LeComte; one sister, Kim Frost; along with five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Michael, Jacob, Rhea, and Rory.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit 3-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved