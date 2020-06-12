Chris Allen LeComteRome, Ga. - 59, passed away in Rome, Georgia.He was a warehouse manager for Nots Logistics, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Hopewell, VA, the Northwest Georgia Transportation Club, and a DeSales High School Alumnus.He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie LeComte.He is survived by his loving wife, Heather Woods LeComte; his mother, Lucy LeComte; two daughters, Stacy Raymer (Chad) and Madilyn Bostic; five sons, Aaron LeComte, Cody Wimer, Gabriel Farmer (Karlee), Simon Farmer, and Riley Bostic; two brothers, Danny Blair and Glen LeComte; one sister, Kim Frost; along with five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Michael, Jacob, Rhea, and Rory.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit 3-6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.