Chris Ann Collett
Crescent Hill - Chris Ann Collett "Kizzy", the brightest star in the sky, left us suddenly on August 14, 2020.
The daughter of Kate Wheeler and Jacob Stocker, she entered this world on July 9, 1959. She was born into a loving family of five wonderful brothers and a special sister.
In their teen years Chris Ann met her "my Garry Lee" and they were married in 1981. They were soul mates and she was a loving and devoted wife throughout their life together. With her marriage to Garry Lee she also inherited his wonderful family which she loved and felt blessed to have joined. As the extended Collett family grew so did the amount of love shared. All were precious to Aunt Kizzy.
Chris Ann never met a stranger and those that were fortunate enough to have met her knew that she was truly an angel on earth that loved everyone. She brought joy and happiness to everyone's life that she touched and made anyone in her presence feel extra special. Sunshine, music and dancing were a few of her favorite things in life. To her, it was a special day when she could share them with others especially on her patio at home. Days on the river with friends and family she also cherished. She made these times more enjoyable for all around her.
Besides her parents Chris Ann is predeceased by four brothers: Jamie Stocker, Pat Stocker, William "Billy" Bauer and Robert "Dusty" Bauer. Survivors include Garry Lee Collett, her sister and best friend Cindy Edwards and special brother in law John Edwards, loving brother John Finn (Melissa) Stocker, niece Shelby Stocker, nephew Spencer Stocker and her precious Sadie.
Due to covid there is no service planned at this time.
The family would like to sincerely thank Greg Robertson of Arch Heady-Cralle for his love and support during this difficult time. He is truly an angel.
This is my commandment, that you love one another, just as I have loved you. John 15:12
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com