Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Chris Colby Obituary
Chris Colby

Louisville - Chris Colby, 51, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded in love from his adoring wife, mother, sisters and closest family members. He had been fighting Mantle Cell Lymphoma since January of 2018, battling his illness with a warrior's spirit.

Born in Louisville on July 9, 1967, Chris graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in graphic design. He was a Creative Director for Power Agency. Creativity infused his professional and personal life. His work was inspiring, and he taught and guided his children with an artistic spirit.

Chris touched the lives of everyone he knew. He was respected, endeared, and so fun to be around. He was easy to love.

Chris is preceded in death by his Aunt Pat, Patricia Drury.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen Colby; children Julia and Gavin; his parents, Martha "Jeanette" Drury Colby of Louisville, Velden Colby of Citra, FL, and; siblings, Dennis Colby, Cheryl Wellerding (John), Deana Craycroft (Billy) and Glen Colby; nine nieces and nephews, Brent, Ryan, Evelyn Grace, Elias, Ethan, Nicholas, Madeline, Cooper and Norah.

Chris, Kate, Julia and Gavin share a love that will never end. Kathleen will ensure that their children carry Chris' spirit and memory in their hearts forever.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, June 27 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be Thursday from 3 p.m. until the service. Donations may be made to the Colby Children Educational Fund at http://bit.ly/colby-children-educational-fund or at a Fifth Third Bank branch. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.

A special thank you to everyone for their care, love and prayers. It has carried us through.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
