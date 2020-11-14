1/1
Chris Dudgeon
1940 - 2020
Chris Dudgeon

Louisville - Mrs. Nancy "Chris" Dudgeon, Age 80, of Louisville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Mrs. Dudgeon was born on May 31, 1940 in Millwood Ky, to the late Ralph Miller and Lena Cureton. Mrs. Dudgeon was a Press operator for Louisville Label Company, and Coats Engraving Company. She was also a Life Associate member of "Vietnam Veterans of America.

Among those that preceded her in death are her brothers; Gene, Ralph "Junie"; Jim and Ronnie Miller, sisters; Fannie Mae "Fan" Jewel; daughter Susan Demjanick.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Gerald "Jerry" Dudgeon, daughter; Nancy Ann Woodward; son; William "Bill" Dudgeon; granddaughters; Laura Ann White (Shane); Allison, Kelly, Kristina, Sarah Demjanick; Madison ,Alexandra "Allie" Dudgeon, grandson William Cody Dudgeon (Amber); great-granddaughters; Paige and Polly White; great-grandsons; Liam and Skylar Dudgeon.

Mrs. Dudgeon's, husband, "Jerry", would like to express his gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Hosparus and the following employees: Social Worker Jessica Barmore; CNA Pamela Bell; Chaplin Jennifer Titus and Chaplin Lawrence Lucas, Jr. A very special thank you to RN Regina Taylor and CNA Nicolette Greene who spent the greatest amount of time with Chris and she loved them dearly.

Thanks, and appreciation also goes out to Family Tree and the following employees: Kayla and Sandra Hibbs, Jaelin Hambry, Janie Hampton, Leslie Westberry, Alsha Fuqua, Laura Guadardo, Ebony Fant, Tiffany Harper and Susan Breeding and Kacie Frentz.

Thanks, and appreciation goes to Britney Nathanson at Chi Health at Home. She was a very caring, professional, and compassionate physical therapist that was a great friend and therapist to Chris.

Thanks to Kenny Jewell for assisting his Aunt Chris to medical appointments and shopping. His compassion will not be forgotten.

The most heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to her granddaughter, Laura White, sister-in-law, Betty Miller, and their spouses ( Shane White, Dave Miller and son Kerry Miller) who supported them through Chris's illness. They were with Chris almost daily from the onset to the end of her illness. Their compassion and love for Chris was and never will be forgotten.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends and family may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (Radcliff, KY)

In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Hosparus of Louisville, or Vietnam Chapter 454.

www.subfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
NOV
18
Burial
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
