Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville - Chris Eugene Shake, age 82 of Louisville, Kentucky and Hillard, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Chris Eugene (Gene) Shake left this tired earthly body on March 3 to be with his Lord and many family and friends. He was born March 14, 1936 to parents Christopher Shake and Ona (Murphy) Shake. Chris graduated from Dupont Manual High School in 1954 and retired after almost 40 years at General Electric Appliance Park. He was also a member of Parkwood Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Libby McClain (Shake), a brother Charles Shake (Dot) and many family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Marie (Alley) Shake, who he had not been apart from for more than 10 days (other than hunting trips) their entire married life. He also leaves behind a son, Philip Shake; a daughter ,Leasa Shake Tucker (Roger); grandchildren, Michael Tucker and Jenna Tucker; step-grandchild Tyler Tucker (Shelby) and their children Nico and Emmylou; a sister Jacqueline Levsey (Shake); many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be 12 to 5 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky, with a celebration of Chris' life at 5 pm there.

There will also be visitation on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm, March 11th at Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home, 647 N Main St, Monticello, KY 42633, with a celebration of Chris' life there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Old Charity Baptist Church Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
