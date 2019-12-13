|
Chris Weifeng Huang, born in Shanghai, China, passed away on November 13, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Chris enjoyed 89 very full years of life, including an esteemed 40-year career as a Professor of Physics at the University of Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Dinah, of 59 years; 4 daughters (May, June, Grace, and Victoria); and 7 granddaughters (Kayla, Grace, Emma, Lauren, Violet, Mia, and Lila).
A funeral service will be held in the Seattle area on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM PST at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue, WA 98007. A memorial will be held in Louisville, Kentucky on January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST at the University of Louisville, Shumaker Research Building, Room 139. All are welcome.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bellevue-wa/weifeng-huang-8928691.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019