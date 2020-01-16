Resources
Chris Weifeng Huang, born in Shanghai, China, passed away on November 13, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Chris enjoyed 89 very full years of life, including an esteemed 40-year career as a Professor of Physics at the University of Louisville. He was a prominent figure in the Louisville Chinese community and was an active member of Crane House and OCA. He is survived by his wife, Dinah, of 59 years, 4 daughters, and 7 granddaughters.

A memorial will be held in Louisville, Kentucky on January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST at the University of Louisville, Shumaker Research Building, Room 139. All are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
