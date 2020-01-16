|
Chris Weifeng Huang
Chris Weifeng Huang, born in Shanghai, China, passed away on November 13, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Chris enjoyed 89 very full years of life, including an esteemed 40-year career as a Professor of Physics at the University of Louisville. He was a prominent figure in the Louisville Chinese community and was an active member of Crane House and OCA. He is survived by his wife, Dinah, of 59 years, 4 daughters, and 7 granddaughters.
A memorial will be held in Louisville, Kentucky on January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST at the University of Louisville, Shumaker Research Building, Room 139. All are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020