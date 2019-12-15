|
Christa Adele Carla Steinbrenner passed away December 9, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia. She was born January 6, 1935 in Hamburg, Germany
At a young age she lost her father and home to World War II but survived with her mother during the bombing fire storm and complete destruction of her hometown of Hamburg, Germany in July 1943. Christa eventually immigrated to the US with her then husband and 2 year old son Frank on December 11, 1961.
Always the survivor, she quickly learned the engish language. She worked for Dr. Ed Masters of Louisville and began to thrive in her new home . All at the same time as raising another son Eric, and twins Kim and Amber.
The family moved around a bit but eventually made it back to Louisville which she truly loved. She enjoyed tennis and spent many wonderful years golfing in the ladies groups at Long Run and Seneca Country clubs. She was very artistic and spent hours painting folk art designs on gifts she gave to family and friends. Christa tutored at the Dr. Charles Shedd program for dyslexic children. She was the lead translator for the first German heart transplant patient of Dr. William Devries and eventually achieved a life long dream of teaching; first by teaching German as a second language at her home and then by working for the Jefferson County school system as an ESL teacher. Her students loved "Ms. Christa". She also created a German conversational group that met once a week just to chat. She relished becoming an "Omi" and could not get enough of spending time with all of her grandchildren and sharing with them and anyone who knew her, her German heritage and traditions. She enjoyed traveling, her friends, of which there were many, dancing and supporting the Louisville German-American Club with her partner Bob. For the many caring individuals at Regis Woods we thank you all and are truly grateful for your care of our mother!
She is survived by her sons Frank Steinbrenner, Eric Steinbrenner(Sue)
Daughters Kim Gibbons(Mike)and Amber Williamson(Mark),Grandchildren Elise(Evan)Strong Connor and Carson Williamson, Meghan(Dylan)Brown-Gibbons and great grand daughter Maddie Sue Strong. A future announcement will be made with details on a memorial service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019