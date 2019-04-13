Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Robinson


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christa Robinson Obituary
Christa Robinson

Louisville - 46, passed away April 5, 2019. She was a member of Portland Memorial Baptist Church and worked for the City of Louisville as Legislative Assistant to Barbara Sexton Smith in the 4th District and former Assistant to Congressman John Yarmuth.

Survivors include her mother; Sylvia Wright, father; William Wright, 4 sisters; Tamara Lauderdale (Sheldon), Shlonda and Heather Wright and Stephanie Bard (Ryan), 2 aunts; Yolanda Clark and Anette Blair, great-aunt; Frances Bernice Green whom she helped care for and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and other relatives and friends.

Funeral 11 am Monday at the church, 3802 W. Market Street, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 5-8 pm Sunday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now