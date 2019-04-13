|
|
Christa Robinson
Louisville - 46, passed away April 5, 2019. She was a member of Portland Memorial Baptist Church and worked for the City of Louisville as Legislative Assistant to Barbara Sexton Smith in the 4th District and former Assistant to Congressman John Yarmuth.
Survivors include her mother; Sylvia Wright, father; William Wright, 4 sisters; Tamara Lauderdale (Sheldon), Shlonda and Heather Wright and Stephanie Bard (Ryan), 2 aunts; Yolanda Clark and Anette Blair, great-aunt; Frances Bernice Green whom she helped care for and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and other relatives and friends.
Funeral 11 am Monday at the church, 3802 W. Market Street, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 5-8 pm Sunday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019