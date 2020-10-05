Christina Drury ScroghamShepherdsville - Christina Drury Scrogham, 81, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home.She was a native of Anderson County, a retired employee of General Electric where she worked for over 29 years, and a member of Kings Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Junior" Scrogham; her parents, Sharsle and Minnie Velois Drury; and her siblings, Douglas Drury and Doris Baxter.Christina is survived by two daughters, Betty Conway (Tommy) and Ann Fulkerson (Marshall); two sons, Floyd (Joyce) and Gary (Charlotte) Scrogham; six grandchildren, Mike Conway, Andrew, Aaron, and Josh Scrogham, Marshall and Matthew Fulkerson; along with four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.