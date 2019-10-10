|
|
Christina Sims
Louisville - Christina Pierce Sims, 89, of Louisville, KY passed away on October 9, 2019 surrounded in love by family.
Christina was born on October 27, 1929 in Grayson County. She married William Owen (Bill) Sims and was blessed with five sons. Blessed with a long life, she now takes her rest and is reunited with her son, Roger Dale Sims; parents, Martin & Roberta Pierce; siblings, Edwina Stone, Robert Pierce, Aline Morrison (Freeman) Bryant, Harry (Winnie) Pierce, Murrell (Brenda) Pierce, Joe (Linda) Pierce, Linda (James) Durbin & Leroy (Barbara) Pierce.
Christina was a strong, independent & hardworking woman who retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company where she was a machine operator for nearly 40 years. Family and faith were the cornerstones of Christina's life. A longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church, she was a devout Catholic, always praying for her family and those in need. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never hesitated to support and help her family. Christina enjoyed bingo, horse racing and was an avid card player, but most of all, she treasured spending time with her family (especially if there was an opportunity to play some cards). She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Christina is survived by her sons, Larry (Diana), Bobby (Doris), Howard (Laura) and Glenn; grandchildren, Danna (Billy), Danny (Rickanne), Corey (Jenna), Dale (Sarah), Josh (Sam) and Travis; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Courtney, Keith, Passion, Dillon, Aiden, Emma, Chloe and Adalynn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12 during an 11am mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 S. Third St. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest at St Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be at Arch L Heady Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, on Friday, October 11 from 2pm to 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019