Christine F. Hemmerle
Louisville - Christine Fulkerson Hemmerle 99, of Louisville passed away November 8th 2019. Born September 23, 1920 to the late William and Rose Fulkerson, Christine was the 5th of 13 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Irvin A. Hemmerle Sr., stepdaughter, Joyce H. Hardin, son in law, John M. Hardin Sr., 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
She is survived by her brother, Calvin J. Fulkerson Sr. (Janie) and sister, Rebecca "Becky" Jennewein, stepson Irvin A. Hemmerle (Mary), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren.
Christine was a retired manicurist, who traveled extensively and enjoyed life filled with faith, family and friends. She was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, the Gold Key Club. The Moose Lodge and Highland Post.
A service to honor the life of Christine will be held Wednesday, November 13th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to take place in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12th from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019