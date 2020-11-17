Christine "Chris" Carver Hatchett

Louisville - Christine "Chris" Carver Hatchett, 93 of Louisville passed peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home where she resided in a Memory Care Unit.

She was retired from ATT (Bellsouth) after 35 years of service. She was a pioneer for women in the work place long before female workers were fashionable. Chris was a 65 year member of the Camp Taylor Order of the Eastern Star, Past Matron of Victory Chapter, a member of the Telephone Pioneer Family Campers and a member of Eastern Parkway Baptist Church since 1955.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Becky (Mesker) Carver of Tracy, KY; her husband of 67 years Nicholas H. Hatchett (2011) of Springfield, KY; Sister Dorothy Steenbergen, Gladys Slaten, Reba Rice, and Dona Harrison.

Survivors include her daughter Judy H. Hagan (Joe); Grandson Jewett W. Borden III (Jessica); Great-Granddaughters Ashley Borden, Jessie Borden, Cassady Borden (Scott), Maddie Borden and Kylee Merdith; Great-Great-Grandchildren Avery Jean, Bubba, and Willow; Sisters Lillie Lawson (Jim) and Betty Steenbergen.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd and Wednesday, November 18, from 11 am until 1 pm with her funeral service beginning at 1 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Eastern Star Shively Chapter # 566.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store