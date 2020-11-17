1/1
Christine "Chris" (Carver) Hatchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine "Chris" Carver Hatchett
Louisville - Christine "Chris" Carver Hatchett, 93 of Louisville passed peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home where she resided in a Memory Care Unit.
She was retired from ATT (Bellsouth) after 35 years of service. She was a pioneer for women in the work place long before female workers were fashionable. Chris was a 65 year member of the Camp Taylor Order of the Eastern Star, Past Matron of Victory Chapter, a member of the Telephone Pioneer Family Campers and a member of Eastern Parkway Baptist Church since 1955.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Becky (Mesker) Carver of Tracy, KY; her husband of 67 years Nicholas H. Hatchett (2011) of Springfield, KY; Sister Dorothy Steenbergen, Gladys Slaten, Reba Rice, and Dona Harrison.
Survivors include her daughter Judy H. Hagan (Joe); Grandson Jewett W. Borden III (Jessica); Great-Granddaughters Ashley Borden, Jessie Borden, Cassady Borden (Scott), Maddie Borden and Kylee Merdith; Great-Great-Grandchildren Avery Jean, Bubba, and Willow; Sisters Lillie Lawson (Jim) and Betty Steenbergen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd and Wednesday, November 18, from 11 am until 1 pm with her funeral service beginning at 1 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Eastern Star Shively Chapter # 566.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved