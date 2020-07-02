Christine M. MillerLOUISVILLE - Christine Miller passed peacefully in her sleep on June 30, 2020. At age 92, she was preceded in death by her husband Ercy Miller Sr, son Ercy Miller Jr, 5 brothers, and 6 sisters. She is survived by children Elizabeth Green, Sue Potoczak, Wanda Forrester, Ed and Jean Miller, Harrietter Miller; grandchildren Tim Green (Lori), Payton Patao-Green (Jo), Jeremy Taylor, Robert Green, Yvonne Taylor, Nick Taylor, Wyatt Green, Nancy Miller (David), Greg Potoczak, Joyce Lay, Sean Forrester (Tina), Julie Nichelson (Bill), Tom Miller, Tim Miller, Mark Miller (Angie), Angie Baker (Jim); great-grandchildren Jessica Thomas (Chris), Joshua Forrester, Jacob Forrester, Mandy Roberts, Phil Bohannon (Catherine), Charlie Miller, Misty Cox (Steve), Tyler Miller, Tayler Miller, Ryan Baker, Skylar Baker, Xavier Carr, Annie Falt, Vincent Bankert, Leila Patao-Green; great-great-grandchildren Ryder and Ryleigh Thomas, and multiple nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed going to her church Beechland Baptist, participating in LIve Wires, and bowling. A graduate of Western KY Business College, she worked 10 years at BF Avery and 36 years at ASRC. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and volunteered at the Speed Museum. Her love of travel took her to all 50 states and 6 foreign countries. She loved everyone and exuded joy. The smiles and words of encouragement she so easily shared will be missed by all.Owen Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.