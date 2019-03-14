Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McFelea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine McFelea


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine McFelea Obituary
Christine McFelea

Clarksville, IN - Christine H. McFelea 95, of Clarksville, IN passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Westminster Health Care Center in Clarksville.

She was born May 9, 1923 in Pulaski County, Ky to Quince and Rachel Sumner Hardwick. She was preceded in death by her 15 brothers and sisters, and grandson, Freddie Joe Helton, Jr.

Ms. McFelea is survived by her daughters, Sharon Helton (Freddie) of Clarksville and Sandra Compton (Dave) of Simi Valley, CA; son, Lee Thomas (Michelle) of New Albany, IN; grandchildren, Robbie Compton and Cindy Sue (John) Sopchak; great grandchildren, Joey (Taylor) and Nick Thomas and Adam Compton; great great grandchild, Roman Thomas

Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, KY. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday.

The family wishes to thank Adaptive Hospice and Westminster Health Care for their loving care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now