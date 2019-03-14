|
Christine McFelea
Clarksville, IN - Christine H. McFelea 95, of Clarksville, IN passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Westminster Health Care Center in Clarksville.
She was born May 9, 1923 in Pulaski County, Ky to Quince and Rachel Sumner Hardwick. She was preceded in death by her 15 brothers and sisters, and grandson, Freddie Joe Helton, Jr.
Ms. McFelea is survived by her daughters, Sharon Helton (Freddie) of Clarksville and Sandra Compton (Dave) of Simi Valley, CA; son, Lee Thomas (Michelle) of New Albany, IN; grandchildren, Robbie Compton and Cindy Sue (John) Sopchak; great grandchildren, Joey (Taylor) and Nick Thomas and Adam Compton; great great grandchild, Roman Thomas
Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, KY. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday.
The family wishes to thank Adaptive Hospice and Westminster Health Care for their loving care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019