Christine Perlin-GumpLouisville - Christine Perlin-Gump, spouse, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, friend, multilingual teacher and interpreter, and life-long advocate for peace and justice, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by her family, on November 19, 2020, at age 67.Christine is survived by her husband, Michael Perlin; her children, Max Perlin (David Stout) and Rina Perlin (Kevin Bailey); her siblings, William Gump, Holly Gump (Robert Sparks), Andrew Gump, Marthe (David) Murray, Joseph M. (Linda) Gump, Margaret Gump, Elizabeth Gump and Nancy Charlesworth; sister-in-law Natalie Perlin; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Jean T. Gump, and sisters Mary Gump, Katherine Lage and Barbara Wei.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health Louisville, Gilda's Club, or Casa Latina Catholic Worker House of Louisville.