Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Road
Christopher Alan McKinney

Christopher Alan McKinney Obituary
Christopher Alan McKinney

Louisville - Christopher Alan McKinney, 35, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
