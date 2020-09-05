Christopher Allan BellLouisville - The family of Christopher Allan Bell (69) sadly announces his passing on Thursday, September 3, 2020.Mr. Bell was born in Louisville, KY on December 15, 1950 to Samuel and Carolyn Bell, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin Bell, sisters, Whitney Vale (Bill McCoy) and Susan Bell, niece, Lisa Bell (James Sneed) great niece, Summer Sneed, and great nephews Forest Thompson-Bell, and Elio and Rocco Bell.Growing up, Chris lived in many places around the country as a child of a US Naval officer. He joined the US Army at 17 and spent a tour of duty in Vietnam (November 1969 - October 1970) where he, like countless others, was exposed to Agent Orange. Upon returning home, he felt the sting of having fought in an unpopular war, but Chris remained a proud veteran all of his life. For many years, Chris sold luxury cars in Southern California and later owned his own businesses in Los Angeles and Reno, NV.Chris will be remembered for his love of cars, the beach life and especially for his love of animals.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, from 2:00-4:00 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral home in St. Matthews. A celebration of life will follow the visitation.