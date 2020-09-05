1/1
Christopher Allan Bell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Allan Bell

Louisville - The family of Christopher Allan Bell (69) sadly announces his passing on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Mr. Bell was born in Louisville, KY on December 15, 1950 to Samuel and Carolyn Bell, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Benjamin Bell, sisters, Whitney Vale (Bill McCoy) and Susan Bell, niece, Lisa Bell (James Sneed) great niece, Summer Sneed, and great nephews Forest Thompson-Bell, and Elio and Rocco Bell.

Growing up, Chris lived in many places around the country as a child of a US Naval officer. He joined the US Army at 17 and spent a tour of duty in Vietnam (November 1969 - October 1970) where he, like countless others, was exposed to Agent Orange. Upon returning home, he felt the sting of having fought in an unpopular war, but Chris remained a proud veteran all of his life. For many years, Chris sold luxury cars in Southern California and later owned his own businesses in Los Angeles and Reno, NV.

Chris will be remembered for his love of cars, the beach life and especially for his love of animals.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, from 2:00-4:00 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral home in St. Matthews. A celebration of life will follow the visitation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved