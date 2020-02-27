Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Allen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Allen Smith Obituary
Christopher Allen Smith

Okolona - Mr. Christopher Allen Smith, age 52, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mr. Smith was born in Louisville on December 28, 1967 to the late Roscoe and Mary Smith. He was an avid mustang enthusiast.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 11 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -