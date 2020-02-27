|
Christopher Allen Smith
Okolona - Mr. Christopher Allen Smith, age 52, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mr. Smith was born in Louisville on December 28, 1967 to the late Roscoe and Mary Smith. He was an avid mustang enthusiast.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 11 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020