1/1
Christopher C. Carden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher C. Carden

Louisville - Christopher C. Carden, 62, entered Eternal Life Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Christopher was born in Green, Ohio to the late Herbert and Hazel Carden. He was known by many for his loving demeanor and charismatic personality. He was known to be a tinkerer and pursue his passions as a car enthusiast, gardener, and longtime fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He leaves a legacy as a man faithfully dedicated to serving his Savior Jesus through his church and his family. He was honored to serve West Broadway Baptist as a deacon and minister and was Ordained into the Gospel Ministry on May 7, 1989.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Carden.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Denise Carden; brother, Richard Carden.

A private celebration of his life will be held at West Broadway Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved