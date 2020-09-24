Christopher C. CardenLouisville - Christopher C. Carden, 62, entered Eternal Life Saturday, September 19, 2020.Christopher was born in Green, Ohio to the late Herbert and Hazel Carden. He was known by many for his loving demeanor and charismatic personality. He was known to be a tinkerer and pursue his passions as a car enthusiast, gardener, and longtime fan of the Cleveland Browns.He leaves a legacy as a man faithfully dedicated to serving his Savior Jesus through his church and his family. He was honored to serve West Broadway Baptist as a deacon and minister and was Ordained into the Gospel Ministry on May 7, 1989.He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Carden.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Denise Carden; brother, Richard Carden.A private celebration of his life will be held at West Broadway Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Louisville.