Christopher Charles Gaunce
Jeffersonville - Christopher Charles Gaunce, born June 23, 1987 died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William C. Sanderfer and Roy E. Gaunce Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda J. Gaunce; his father, Roy E Gaunce III (Natalie); grandmothers Bea Sanderfer and Mary Jo Russell (Noel); his siblings, Rebecca Dillard (Nick), Megan Stewart, Nicole Moyer and Kelly Moyer; a nephew, Dayton Dillard; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Funeral will also be at Scott Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019