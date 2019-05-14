Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Gaunce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Charles Gaunce


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Charles Gaunce Obituary
Christopher Charles Gaunce

Jeffersonville - Christopher Charles Gaunce, born June 23, 1987 died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William C. Sanderfer and Roy E. Gaunce Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda J. Gaunce; his father, Roy E Gaunce III (Natalie); grandmothers Bea Sanderfer and Mary Jo Russell (Noel); his siblings, Rebecca Dillard (Nick), Megan Stewart, Nicole Moyer and Kelly Moyer; a nephew, Dayton Dillard; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Funeral will also be at Scott Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now