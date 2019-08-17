|
Christopher D. Schulz
Louisville - Christopher D. Schulz, leader, mentor, and owner of Parent to Prosper passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 45. Chris was born in Cincinnati, Ohio but raised in northern Kentucky. He graduated from Highland High School in 1992 where he was named the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference's Most Outstanding Golfer. He was a life-long student, earning a BS from the University of Kentucky, an MBA from Thomas Moore College and a Masters in Human Resource Development from Xavier University. At the University of Kentucky, Chris played golf, earned the Keeneland Scholarship Award from the College of Agriculture, was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, but most importantly, met the love of his life, Kelly Schulz. He proposed to her after her graduation from UK.
After getting married, Chris and Kelly began their life together in northern Kentucky. Chris began his professional career at Toyota, while Kelly studied at Chase Law School. This is when he began honing his culinary skills. Chris always made extraordinary cakes for his kid's birthdays and family celebrations. He was very well known for the exquisite meals he created. Not long after, Chris and Kelly welcomed their first child Jackson to the world. Jackson was followed by his sister Ally and brother Ben. Being a father was a life-long passion for Chris. He showed his children the importance of faith, family and friendship; the joys of learning, creativity and pursuing their passions as well as a love for music, adventure, and sports.
After settling his family in Louisville, Ky, Chris continued his passion for leadership at St. Albert the Great. He coached all three of his children's sports teams over the past 11 years. He was the Boys Athletic Director, K-2 Athletic Director and Flag Football Coordinator. He was an inspiration with his faith and how he worked to develop the kids that he coached on and off the field.
Chris moved his professional career to Humana, where he worked for over seven years as a key leader to architect Humana's strategy and framework for developing professionals and leaders. As with everything in his life, Chris decided to go big and create a platform to reach as many young people as possible. He created the Young Professional Association of Louisville Emerging Leaders Program where over 231 young professionals graduated under his leadership. Chris also founded Parent to Prosper. It was designed to be a place for parents to discover how to thrive by leading the growth and success of their high school and college aged children.
Chris enjoyed taking his friends and family boating. He was a scratch golfer and known to school his nephews on fishing excursions. Chris was a poet and artist. He had an unmatched love for all music.
His family will miss how he loved wholeheartedly, practiced his faith, followed his passions, and lived life to the fullest.
Chris is survived by his wife of 21 years Kelly Walters Schulz, their children, Jackson, Ally, and Ben. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Frances Schulz, his twin brother, Matthew Schulz, Father-in-law, Bill Walters, Grandparents, Inez Daniel and Dan Daniel, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12pm on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr, Louisville, Ky 40222 with internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend the visitation from 2pm-8pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Schulz Children Fund, c/o Republic Bank, 4921 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville KY 40222
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019