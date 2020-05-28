Christopher Dean Hines
Christopher Dean Hines

Louisville - Christopher Dean Hines, 35, entered into rest on Monday May 25, 2020. He attended Grace Point Baptist Church. He is survived by his Daughter, Aaliyah Kay Hines; Mother, Donna K Nelson; Grandparents, Donald and Jackie Hines; Sister, Kimberly Etherton (Kevin); Niece, Kansas Etherton; Half Sisters, Amanda Fowler and Tasha Holbrook (Steven); Uncle, Johnney Hines (LeeAnn); And host other family members and friends. His funeral service will be on Monday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-8pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel
JUN
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel
