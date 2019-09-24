|
|
Christopher Hulsey
Brandenburg - Meade County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Michael Hulsey, age 46, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN. Chris had a passion to serve and help everyone in need. He was a "Public Safety Schizophrenic." Chris proudly served as a paramedic with Meade County EMS and formerly served with Bullitt County EMS. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Meade County Sheriff's Department. Chris was formerly an Assistant Chief with the Meade County Fire Department and a former Brandenburg City Councilman.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Probus Hulsey; and a brother, Tommy Hulsey. He is survived by four sons, Matt Hulsey, Ekron, KY, Austin Hulsey, Mayport, FL, Robert Shram, New Salisbury, IN, Josh Navarette, OH; his father Mike Hulsey, and his wife, Pam, Elizabethtown, KY; his sister, Faith Jaynes, Paintsville, KY; his former spouse and mother of his children, Lisa Burnett Topia, Ennis, MT; two cousins, Steven Hulsey and Andy Hulsey, both of Paducah, KY; and his special friend, Sarah Wilson and her children.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Meade County High School Gymnasium, with Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Public visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home, 633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, KY 40108 from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 PM on Friday. There will be no public visitation on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Supporting Heroes, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019