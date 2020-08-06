Christopher "Chris" John MahoneyLouisville - Christopher "Chris" John Mahoney, 36, of Louisville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1983 in Huntingburg, Indiana to Lloyd D. and Vickey Katherine Beswick Mahoney.Chris was kind and loving soul and was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed his visits to Kaleidoscope. He will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Michael Mahoney.Chris will remain in the hearts of those he left behind. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Vickey Mahoney; his brother, Brent A. Mahoney (Tina); his two sisters, Andrea R. Gandolfo (David); Carla Dowell (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Friday, August 7th, 3 - 7 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Funeral Services for Chris will be private.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Chris to Hosparus of Louisville.