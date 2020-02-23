|
|
Christopher Joseph Allen
Taylorsville - Christopher Joseph Allen, 43, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, the 21st day of February, 2020, at U of L Health in Shelbyville. He was a native of Louisville and was a member of the Spencer Christian Church. A construction superintendent, he was an employee of River City Interiors for over twenty years. His pastimes included his dedication to his physical fitness regimen.
Survivors include his wife, Leigh Ann Allen of Taylorsville; his children, Emma Allen of Louisville, and Jack Allen, Harrison Allen, and Caroline Allen, all of Taylorsville; his stepsons, Dustin Donahue and Devin Donahue, both of Shepherdsville; his father and stepmother, David and Sandra Allen of Bardstown; his mother, Sally Allen of Taylorsville; and his brothers, Anthony David Allen of Los Angeles, California, and Shawn Burchett and his wife, Mary, of Elizabethtown.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, the 25th day of February, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Marc Mobley officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Monday, 24 February 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of the Spencer County Animal Shelter, Post Office Box 910, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020