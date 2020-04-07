|
Christopher Jude McIntre
Louisville - passed away Saturday April 4, 2020.
He was a retired Major for the Jeffersontown Police Department, a member of their FOP, and a member of Southeast Christian Church. He was also a Marine veteran and a Manager for the Christian Academy Cafeteria Southwest Campus.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua McIntire.
He is survived by his parents, Debra Ramsey (Bob) and Roger McIntire (Diane); son, Noah Christopher McIntire and daughter, Delaney Faith McIntire.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund (https://semperfifund.org)
Cremation was chosen. Owen Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020