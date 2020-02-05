|
Christopher "Chris" Knapp
Mount Washington - Mr. Christopher "Chris" Wayne Knapp, age 51, of Mt. Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 3, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1968 in Louisville, KY. Mr. Knapp was a Past Master of Buechel Lodge No. 896 and current member of Salt River Lodge No.180 F&AM . He was also a member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Harold "Duck" and Darlene Knapp; sister, Amiee McDonald (Troy); niece, Madison Rose McDonald and cousins, Charlie and Donetta Jewell. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Isaiah House in Willisburg, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020