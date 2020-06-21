Christopher Mark Hennessy
Christopher Mark Hennessy

Christopher M. Hennessy of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Chris was born and raised in Louisville, KY. He went to St. Bernard grade school, Fern Creek High School and IT Technical College. Chris was working for University of Colorado (UC) Health as an IT Manager in Colorado Springs. Chris enjoyed spending time with his son, family and friends. Chris also loved riding his motorcycle. Chris was doing what he loved at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Michelle Hennessy (Wiseman), son, Connor James Hennessy of Los Angeles, CA, parents James and Beverly Hennessy of Louisville, KY, sister Tina Wolfe (Gregg) of Indiana and brothers Jimmy Hennessy of Tennessee and Joe Hennessy of Indiana, in-laws Bill and Patty Wiseman of Elizabethtown, KY, brother-in-law Kevin Wiseman (Traci) of Cincinnati and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 on Wednesday, June 24th from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and Thursday, June 25 from 9-10:30 am at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at St .Bernard Catholic Church 7500 Tangelo Dr, Louisville, KY 40228 on June 25th at 11:00 am. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park immediately after the funeral.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the funeral home will have social distancing measures in place including requiring the wearing of masks.

The family requests you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Chris.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
