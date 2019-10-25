Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Christopher Michael Ashton

Christopher Michael Ashton

Louisville - Christopher Michael Ashton, 32, entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Tammy Joe Ashton; He is survived by his daughter, Kaylynn Ashton; Grandmother, Phyllis Ashton; Uncle, Doug Ashton (Cheryl); Step Father, Darrell Curtsinger; Girl Friend, Danielle Robertson; Several Nieces and Nephews and Cousins; His Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin Monday at 9 am until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Remember
