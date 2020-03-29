Services
Christopher Michael Hall


1983 - 2020
Christopher Michael Hall Obituary
Christopher Michael Hall

Louisville, KY - Christopher Michael Hall, 37, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born on March 13, 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky to Richard Hall and Vicki Sedoris. The two most important things in Chris' life was his daughter, Brooklyn and U of L Cardinals. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory, mother, Vicki (Michael) Sedoris-Dupin, father, Richard Hall, daughter, Brooklyn Hall, sister, Lisa Willis, sister, Amy Tuori, nephew, Dominic Tuori, niece, Kirstin Tuori, niece, Maddison Tuori, uncle, William "Butch" (Frances) Sedoris, aunt, Cynthia Meadows, uncle, Robert Hall, uncle, Roger Hall, aunt, Roxanne Becker, and numerous cousins.

A Private Family Gathering will take place. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be at a later date.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
