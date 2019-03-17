|
Christopher P. Manning
Louisville - Christopher P. Manning, 55, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born October 28, 1963 in Louisville a son of Paul W. "Bill" Manning and Linda Ann Ryan Manning.
Chris was a 1983 graduate of Waggener High School. He was a flooring installer, specializing in carpet and was a devout television connoisseur; enjoying the challenge that Jeopardy brought his way. Chris was a very unique individual. There was a rhyme and reason to his daily routine that only he understood. He was an avid UK fan, but his greatest joy of all was family.
In addition to his parents, Bill and Linda, he is also survived by his siblings, Stacy Baldwin (Dave Schmidt), Billy Manning (Karen), Matt Manning (April), Seth Manning (Russell Cooper) and Ethan Manning (Becca); several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hosparus Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019