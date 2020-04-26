Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hovekamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Paul Hovekamp


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Paul Hovekamp Obituary
Christopher Paul Hovekamp

Louisville - Christopher Paul Hovekamp, 58, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born in Louisville on January 15, 1962, a son of the late Leo H. and Margaret Mucci Hovekamp. Chris was a former respiratory therapist for Norton Hospital. He was a Mason and a devout Catholic.

Chris was a wildlife and nature enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and making people laugh.

Knowing that he was in the presence of the Lord, Chris was brave to the end, and showed no fear, even in the absence of his family. Chris was surrounded in prayer by his family and many friends, and was in the loving comfort of the Holy Spirit.

The staff at Audubon Hospital were truly Chris's and our Guardian Angels throughout this crisis. Thank you for your dedication and courage.

Chris is survived by his four siblings, Dennis L. Hovekamp (Gina Meyer Hovekamp), Diane H. Shouse (Jerry), David G. Hovekamp, and John V. Hovekamp (Kelly), and by several nieces and nephews.

The family will celebrate Chris's life with a private visitation and service at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Bernheim Forest. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now