Christopher Paul Hovekamp
Louisville - Christopher Paul Hovekamp, 58, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born in Louisville on January 15, 1962, a son of the late Leo H. and Margaret Mucci Hovekamp. Chris was a former respiratory therapist for Norton Hospital. He was a Mason and a devout Catholic.
Chris was a wildlife and nature enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and making people laugh.
Knowing that he was in the presence of the Lord, Chris was brave to the end, and showed no fear, even in the absence of his family. Chris was surrounded in prayer by his family and many friends, and was in the loving comfort of the Holy Spirit.
The staff at Audubon Hospital were truly Chris's and our Guardian Angels throughout this crisis. Thank you for your dedication and courage.
Chris is survived by his four siblings, Dennis L. Hovekamp (Gina Meyer Hovekamp), Diane H. Shouse (Jerry), David G. Hovekamp, and John V. Hovekamp (Kelly), and by several nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate Chris's life with a private visitation and service at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Bernheim Forest. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020