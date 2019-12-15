|
Christopher Phillip Brooks
Louisville - Christopher Phillip Brooks passed away unexpectedly at his residence on December 13. He was born on July 13, 1981. He graduated from Saint Xavier High School in 1999. Christopher attended University of Louisville and Jefferson Community College.
Christopher was an avid Cards fan, 49ers fan and Braves fan. He had a heart of gold and his family meant everything to him. He loved his summer cookouts and family vacations.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lowell and Mary Dunn, Betty Jo Brooks; and aunt Donna Kaelin.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Dianne (Dave)) Stillwell, Stan Brooks; sister Sarah (Nathan) Jackson; nieces and nephews Aricka, Samantha, Brianna, and Charles Jackson.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019