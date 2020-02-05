|
Christopher Pryor
Louisville - Chris Pryor, 47, passed away Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Born 05/15/1972 in San Francisco, CA, to Ronald and Andriette Pryor. Chris was born with a lifelong disability, Spina Bifida, which he never let slow him down.
Chris opened the WHAS Crusade for Children in 1978, they occasionally run footage of him in his pale blue suit, walking with a walker and smiling ear to ear. He was also the Poster Child for the Cerebral Palsy School that same year. In 1983 he was the Poster Child for the March of Dimes. His love of swimming helped raise money pledged per lap for the March of Dimes.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Mary Allen, Judson and Gusta Pryor, and by his sister Kimberly Ann Pryor. He will be terribly missed by his mother Andie Schmetzer (Paul), his father Ron Pryor (Pam), and brother Tim Pryor (Dana).
While our hearts are broken, we know Chris is free from the bonds of braces and wheelchairs, free to stand, walk, and run in eternity.
We would like to thank "Aunt Mam" whom he loved and Drs. Saad, Thornton, Becker and Anderson, and the nursing staff at Baptist Hospital that treated him over the past 10 years.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020