Christopher Wilson "Wil" Grubbs
Louisville - Our beloved Wil left this earth for his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Wil was born on January 18, 1989 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He had an idyllic childhood growing up in Anchorage, Kentucky surrounded by family and lifelong friends. He graduated from Trinity High School and the University of Kentucky. Wil was a member of Delta Tau Delta, Beargrass Christian Church and Southeast Christian Church.
Wil had a love of sports and was passionate in cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats, and was considered by close friends as "the songbird of his generation".
He and his father had wonderful times with one another fishing and snow skiing. Wil and his mom spent countless hours on the phone together and had numerous travel adventures. Wil and his sister Neely were like twins, only eighteen months apart. They played for hours on end running through the neighborhood together. Wil was a wonderful big brother to Russell. They bantered back and forth reciting endless movie quotes together and had everyone laughing hysterically. His family will always treasure the closeness we shared with extended family on beach and mountain vacations. There was no kinder, sweeter soul than Wil. Many lives have been changed by his presence here on earth.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sue and Paul Grubbs, and Ruth and Eugene King. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Suzy and Jim Grubbs, brother Russell, sister Neely and brother-in-law Patrick Hall, aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends both here and in Atlanta.
To leave shared memories and condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.RattermanBrothers.com.
A celebration of Wil's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Beargrass Christian Church or Options For Individuals, 2200 Envoy Circle, Suite 2201, Louisville, Kentucky, 40299.
"Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, because great is your reward in heaven." Luke 6:23
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020