Christy "Nonnie" Perkins
Louisville - Christy "Nonnie" Perkins, 63 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020.
Christy graduated from Seneca High School Class of 1975 then went on to U of L where she graduated with her Master's degree in education with the highest honors. She began her teaching career 41 years ago at Mother of Good Counsel. She taught at St. Raphael for several years before joining the St. Martha School family, where she was currently teaching. She not only taught her students but she helped them excel and loved them as her own children. She was a devout Catholic who shared her love of Christ with everyone she encountered. Her greatest honor in life was becoming a "Nonnie", the name given to her by her two beloved granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Hildegard Menges.
She is survived by her two children, John Perkins and Liz Sumpter (Zach), her granddaughters, Ella and Emmi Sumpter, her sister Evelyn Hill (Alan) and several life long friends.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a Private Mass for her family, but there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers her family request that donations be made to a charity of your choice
in her honor.