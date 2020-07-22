Chuck (Charles Richard) LeGette
Sept 2, 1946 - July 19, 2020 (Age 73)
Chuck passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, in Charleston, SC, after a brief battle with COVID-19. Born on September 2, 1946 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Chuck grew up in both Florida and Savannah, GA and attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. A proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Chuck headed its social planning and activities while at college and became known as "Mr. Entertainment" for his unique ability to make big things happen, especially when it came to music.
Chuck's life-long passion for music and movies began with attending his first concert, Buddy Holly, at age 11 and his appearance as an extra in "Where the Boys Are" as a young teen. Later he showcased his creative ideas and adventurous marketing skills in Louisville, KY, leading sales at WAKY Radio, and in his partnerships at HI 95 (WQHI) and WINN Radio. From Disco and Mr. Boogie to Country and Waylon Jennings, Chuck made sure that Louisville got to dance and that the stars got the strongest airwaves and experienced Louisville's southern hospitality first-hand -- with the red carpet rolled out each Kentucky Derby. He continued with his innovative marketing campaigns in print, radio, and TV in his work with his company LeGette Ltd., often collaborating with his dear friend and impressionist, Claude Wayne.
Fascinating to hear Chuck recount concerts that he attended of Sam Cook, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, The Tams, the Four Tops, Elvis, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Chuck Berry, the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson--the list goes on--and realize how much history he experienced. An admirer of politics as well, Chuck earned a degree in Political Science from the University of Louisville. If not connecting people, selling an experience or big idea, you could find Chuck on a beach somewhere, listening to the waves and soaking up the hot Sun.
Chuck is Survived by his two loving children, Kyle LeGette (Charleston, SC) and Charles LeGette (Silver Spring, MD) and was preceded in death by his adoring parents, Bonnell Aikens LeGette and Hugh Gee LeGette.
In memory of Chuck, the family asks you to listen to and share your favorite music. And, if feeling philanthropic, consider giving to the National Independent Venue Association, working to preserve and nurture independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic (https://www.nivassoc.org/
).