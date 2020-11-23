1/1
Cindi Marie Grether
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindi Marie Grether

Louisville - 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was born on November 16, 1955 in Louisville to Allen and Ruby (Ray) Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Allen Lee Kennedy and Ruby Thelma Kennedy; sister, Sherry Parsley; and niece, Kelly Frasher.

Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary Grether; son, Scott (Laura Reynolds) Grether; granddaughter, Ruby "Cassidy" Grether; sisters, Barbara (Alex) Bommarito, Sandy (Tommy) Tucker, and Debbie Reasner.

Due to current restrictions, services will be private and Cindi will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.

The family requests that contributions in Cindi's memory be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by visiting www.lls.org.

To leave a special message for the family, visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved