Cindi Marie Grether
Louisville - 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
She was born on November 16, 1955 in Louisville to Allen and Ruby (Ray) Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Allen Lee Kennedy and Ruby Thelma Kennedy; sister, Sherry Parsley; and niece, Kelly Frasher.
Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary Grether; son, Scott (Laura Reynolds) Grether; granddaughter, Ruby "Cassidy" Grether; sisters, Barbara (Alex) Bommarito, Sandy (Tommy) Tucker, and Debbie Reasner.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private and Cindi will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family requests that contributions in Cindi's memory be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
by visiting www.lls.org
.
