Cindy Wolford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Wolford

Louisville - Cindy Wolford, 62, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her family.

She was a social worker, and graduate of Fern Creek High School, Bellarmine University and earned a master's degree, magna cum laude, from Kent School at the University of Louisville. She worked as a supervisor for the Kentucky Department of Adult Protective Services in Jefferson County.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tyler Hauff; and parents, William H., Jr. and Lucille Wolford.

She is survived by siblings, Kim Baer(Terry), Sherri Wolford (Joel Bunch), Larry Wolford (Sandy) and Ron Wolford (Martha); nieces, Kelly Moore (Lloyd) and Hannah Mockbee; and her soulmate, Jerry Gliessner.

Her family thanks Hosparus nurses, April and Trisha.

Services are private due to CDC guidelines in regards to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Memorial gifts: Hosparus, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved