Cindy Wolford
Louisville - Cindy Wolford, 62, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her family.
She was a social worker, and graduate of Fern Creek High School, Bellarmine University and earned a master's degree, magna cum laude, from Kent School at the University of Louisville. She worked as a supervisor for the Kentucky Department of Adult Protective Services in Jefferson County.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tyler Hauff; and parents, William H., Jr. and Lucille Wolford.
She is survived by siblings, Kim Baer(Terry), Sherri Wolford (Joel Bunch), Larry Wolford (Sandy) and Ron Wolford (Martha); nieces, Kelly Moore (Lloyd) and Hannah Mockbee; and her soulmate, Jerry Gliessner.
Her family thanks Hosparus nurses, April and Trisha.
Services are private due to CDC guidelines in regards to the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Memorial gifts: Hosparus, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232
Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020.