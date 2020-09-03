Claire Hommrich FrantzLouisville - FRANTZ, CLAIRE HOMMRICH, 79, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, after a long-term illness.She met her husband, Louis A. "Sonny" Frantz through his sister and her soon-to-be great friend, Judy (Frantz) Drury while attending Presentation Academy. They were married in 1958 and celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year by taking a cruise with all their children and their spouses.Everyone knew they were her "favorite" — as it was always the person she was talking to at that time, but she definitely made each person feel that they truly were her favorite. She was filled with love and kindness and brought joy to everyone's lives. Her phone line was always open and she always had a candle lit in prayer for somebody.She is survived by her husband, Sonny, and children, Cindy Hack (Roger), Vicki Metzger (Steve), Ronnie Frantz, Donnie Frantz (Trudie), Lynn Wimpee (Kevin), and Roger Frantz (Danna).She had 26 grandchildren: Scott (Liz), Gregory (Jackie), and Adam (Amanda) Hack, Wesley and Ben Metzger, Kristin Seaman (Mike), Ryan (Kaela), Jennifer, and Elizabeth Frantz, Rebecca Sexton, Shannon Clubb (Jason), Baileigh Cline (Ryan), Raymond Frantz (Mandy), Rachel Nix (Toby), Travis Underwood (Meagan), Hannah Martin (Scott), Maggie Bratcher (Corey), Rebecca Martin (Justin), Luke and Sam Wimpee, Alyssa Ray, Nathan, Noah (Jess), Sydney, Ian, and Aaron Frantz.She was also blessed with 35 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Huberta and Frank A. Hommrich, her brothers, Frank, Richard, Reverend Tom, Paul, Jerry, and Jim Hommrich, her sister Anita (Louie) Thomas, as well as three great-grandchildren.She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Pitcock, Doris Hall, Lois White (Richie), and brother Steve Hommrich (Diane).Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10am Tuesday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Visitation 2pm-6pm Sunday and Monday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Mass of the Air, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or Hosparus of Louisville.