1/1
Claire Seligman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Seligman

Louisville - CLAIRE SELIGMAN, 98, of Louisville, died October 7, 2020. Claire and her late husband, Samuel, were owners of a grocery store located at 12th and Hill, and later, the Parkway Place Supermarket. She was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation.

She is survived by her sons, Aron Seligman (Melanie Phillips) and Steve Seligman (Marsha) of Chicago, IL; her daughters, Gayle Figa (Robert) and Sandra Nissenberg (Andrew) of Chicago, IL; her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Keneseth Israel Congregation or the donor's favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved