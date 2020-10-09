Claire SeligmanLouisville - CLAIRE SELIGMAN, 98, of Louisville, died October 7, 2020. Claire and her late husband, Samuel, were owners of a grocery store located at 12th and Hill, and later, the Parkway Place Supermarket. She was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation.She is survived by her sons, Aron Seligman (Melanie Phillips) and Steve Seligman (Marsha) of Chicago, IL; her daughters, Gayle Figa (Robert) and Sandra Nissenberg (Andrew) of Chicago, IL; her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.Funeral services will be private, with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Keneseth Israel Congregation or the donor's favorite charity.