Clara Ann McCaslinLouisville - Clara Ann McCaslin, 89, of Louisville, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A native of St. Charles, Ky, she is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Thompson DeMoss and Virginia DeMoss; husband, Joe McCaslin of 51 years; brother, Theodore DeMoss; and son-in-law Robert H. Couch. She was a member of Watkins United Methodist Church and of the Order of the Eastern Star, Purity Chapter No. 116. She was a 1949 graduate of Nortonville High School, attended Western Kentucky University and was retired from University of Louisville Hospital. She is survived by her son, Perry McCaslin; her daughter, Wilma Jo Couch, both of Louisville; granddaughters, Mary Claire Couch of Washington, D.C. and Julia Couch of Nashville, Tenn; sister Naomi Menser of St. Augustine, Fla.; and brother Quentin DeMoss of St. Charles, Ky. The visitation will be held Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, on Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. with the funeral service directly following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Watkins United Methodist Church, 9800 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40241.