Clara Elizabeth Wade
1924 - 2020
Clara Elizabeth Wade

Louisville - Clara Elizabeth Wade, 96, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born in Louisville on March 25, 1924 to the late Joseph and Edna McGuire Daub.

She was a member of VFW Post 2822, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Jefferson County Public Schools Cafeteria Workers Union. She spent 13 years at the Brownboro Park Retirement Community, where she made many friends, and loved keeping herself busy helping with the activities.

Clara was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles K. Wade; siblings, Catherine Webb, Harry Daub, Ray Daub, and Rose Dedas; son-in-law, Bill Seibert; and sister-in-law Mary Catherine Daub.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eileen Kramer (Bill), Ken Wade (Lynn), and Janet Seibert; grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Shelley, Eric, Amy, Charlie, Brian, and Chris; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Clara will be inurned next to her husband at the New Albany National Cemetery following Mass.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped mom make it through the last 4 months, especially Gwen.

Memorial contributions can be made in Clara's honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
