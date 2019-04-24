Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Highway
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Highway
Louisville - 92, passed away Good Friday. She was a graduate of Central High School, and U of L where she earned her BS and Masters Degree. She taught at St Peter Claver, Newburg, and Klondike schools. She was a member of Hill Street Baptist Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, charter member of Charmettes Social Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. H.C. Mitchell & Mae Young, and brother. Survived by her husband, Melvin Randle, children, Janice James (Robert), Duane Randle (LaVoy), William Randle (Edwina), Lela Watson and Pamela Randle; sister Janet Johnson, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and relatives.

Visitation 6-8 Friday Community Baptist Church 4909 E. Indian Trail and 10-11 Saturday at Hill Street Baptist Church 2203 Dixie Highway. Funeral to follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the H.C. Mitchell Scholarship Fund at Hill Street Baptist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
