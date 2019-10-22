|
|
Clara Jane Bunch
Louisville - Clara Jane Bunch, 90, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019. She was Born to the late Henry and Ellen Martin. Clara enjoyed completing her seek and fine puzzles, taking long walks and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Bunch is preceded in death by her spouse, Carl Bunch; daughter, Mickey Matthews and son, Michael W. Matthews.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sandra Hutchison, Carolyn Moody (Tom), Kathleen Geiger, Vicci Baumgarten (Dennis), Rick Thomas, Brenda Santana (Michael), seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 2-8pm on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. A Funeral service will take place 10am Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019