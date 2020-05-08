Clara Jean (Bland) Simpson
Louisville - Clara Jean Simpson (Bland), 80, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.
Jean was a native of Lebanon, KY, graduated from St. Catharine Academy, and worked for years at the Old Fitzgerald Distillery. Her career led her into the advertising industry, where she retired as VP of Media from Red7e. She was a key member of the advertising community, was once a local fixture at The Pine Room, and no one will forget her infectious laugh. She loved family, traveling, gambling and looked forward to the Derby every year.
She leaves her daughter Julee Ellison (Kevin), sister Shirley Thomas (Randell), step-daughters Shelia Frasher (Rick), Beverly DuVall, Kathleen Wright (Lonnie), her granddogs and other step-children. Also surviving are three step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and step-family. She was predeceased by her husband William Howard Simpson, brother Thomas Bland, and sisters Aline Dant and Geneva Boone.
Due to the current health situation, the family will be holding a private ceremony at Highlands Funeral Home, with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. The hope is to have a mass and celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Clara Jean's name.
Louisville - Clara Jean Simpson (Bland), 80, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.
Jean was a native of Lebanon, KY, graduated from St. Catharine Academy, and worked for years at the Old Fitzgerald Distillery. Her career led her into the advertising industry, where she retired as VP of Media from Red7e. She was a key member of the advertising community, was once a local fixture at The Pine Room, and no one will forget her infectious laugh. She loved family, traveling, gambling and looked forward to the Derby every year.
She leaves her daughter Julee Ellison (Kevin), sister Shirley Thomas (Randell), step-daughters Shelia Frasher (Rick), Beverly DuVall, Kathleen Wright (Lonnie), her granddogs and other step-children. Also surviving are three step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and step-family. She was predeceased by her husband William Howard Simpson, brother Thomas Bland, and sisters Aline Dant and Geneva Boone.
Due to the current health situation, the family will be holding a private ceremony at Highlands Funeral Home, with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. The hope is to have a mass and celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Clara Jean's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.