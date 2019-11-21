|
|
Clara Louise Malone
Louisville - Clara Louise Malone, 82, wife to the late Dudley Malone, passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Baptist Health.
Louise was born to the late Noble B. and Hazel A. (Walden) Ferguson in Monroe County, Kentucky on October 20, 1937. She is also preceded in death by a son James Ray Malone.
Louise was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother. She was loved by all that knew her. She was honest and straightforward.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Vicki Richter (John) and Lisa Malone along with 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and her brother Larry Ferguson, Sr.
There will be no service but Louise would want everyone to get out and vote on her behalf, regardless of party affiliation.
Donations are requested to the , 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40223. (502-363-2652)
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019